Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
1947 - 2019
Gail Spiro Obituary
Gail Spiro

Clinton Township - Gail Frances Spiro, age 72, of Clinton Township, Michigan passed away on August 21, 2019. She was born on February 7, 1947, in Detroit, Michigan to the proud parents of Stephen and Helen Lapka. Gail is the loving mother to Brian Spiro. She is the cherished sister of Michelle and Donna. Gail is the dear mother in law to Thomas De May Jr. Gail is preceded in death by her daughter Jennifer De May. Gail will be missed by many family and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday August 25, 2019, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. Memorial donation can be made to a charity of ones choice in memory of Gail F. Spiro.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 24, 2019
