Gale A. Pishko
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gale A. Pishko

Gale A. Pishko, age 74. Beloved husband of Jennifer (nee Lucak). Loving father to Nicholas (Jennifer), Robert (Mandy), and Elizabeth. Grandfather to Sophia, Aiden, and MacKenzie. Brother to Henry and the late Leonard. Son-in-law to Robert and Mary Jane Lucak. Uncle and great uncle to many.

Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 5025 E. Mill Rd, Broadview Hts, OH 44147. (For proper social distancing, no more than 50 people at a time are permitted in Church. Masks are required). Visit www.youtube.com/archangelmichaelorthodoxchurch to watch the live stream of Gale's service. Interment St. Theodosius Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Archangel Michael Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fortuna Funeral Home, Inc. - Independence
7076 Brecksville Road
Independence, OH 44131
(216) 520-7335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved