Gale A. Pishko
Gale A. Pishko, age 74. Beloved husband of Jennifer (nee Lucak). Loving father to Nicholas (Jennifer), Robert (Mandy), and Elizabeth. Grandfather to Sophia, Aiden, and MacKenzie. Brother to Henry and the late Leonard. Son-in-law to Robert and Mary Jane Lucak. Uncle and great uncle to many.
Visitation Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. with funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at Archangel Michael Orthodox Church, 5025 E. Mill Rd, Broadview Hts, OH 44147. (For proper social distancing, no more than 50 people at a time are permitted in Church. Masks are required). Visit www.youtube.com/archangelmichaelorthodoxchurch to watch the live stream of Gale's service. Interment St. Theodosius Cemetery.
