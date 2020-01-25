|
Garda Jean Redd
Garda Jean (Jeanie) Redd, January 17, 2020, age 75. Beloved wife and companion to Jerry for 45 years. Loving mother of Wade (Lisa) and Angela Redd. Devoted grandmother to Addison Redd. Preceded in death by sister Jacqueline Baldwin and two beloved sisters-in-law, Sylvia Redd and Margaret Mayes. She was a 45 year resident of Sterling Heights, MI and a devoted Detroit Tigers fan. She was named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club for her charitable activities. Mo Williams, the founder of Keller Williams Real Estate, awarded her the Keller Williams "Icon" award for her work on behalf of KW Cares, the charitable foundation of Keller Williams. Private funeral services were held on January 25, 2020 at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, Utica, MI with interment following at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Please share a memory at SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020