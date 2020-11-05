1/1
Garrith Wayne (Gary) Knaus
Garrith (Gary) Wayne Knaus

Knaus, Garrith (Gary) Wayne, 03/08/1940-11/03/2020, Age 80.

Beloved Husband of Marlene for 55 years. Loving Father of Jennifer (Andrew) Pantalleresco and Eric (Sheri) Knaus. Dear Brother of Kris (late Don) Wood. Caring Grandfather of Adam, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Emily, Noah, Samuel, Reggie, Alexandria and Amber. Nephew of F. Robert (Gloria) Keglovitz. Also survived by his beloved cat, Comet. She will miss her nightly treats. Gary retired from the Oakland Press after 43 years of dedicated service. He also founded and owned Waterford Telecommunications. He loved everything train related and was a member of 5 different local and regional train clubs. Any vacation planned surrounded a train trip! He was a lifetime member of the Waterford Eagles and the Waterford Elks Clubs. He attended Central United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church in Gary's name. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford. The family will receive on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
NOV
9
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Central United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Memories & Condolences

November 5, 2020
Gary was my boss at the Oakland Press from 78 to 1980. He was a nice guy and a friend. We went to a few concerts back then and he always was fun to hang out with. My most memorable one was seeing the Tubes at the Masonic in Detroit.

Rest well old friend. It was a great honor and pleasure to have known you.
KIRK M DAVIS
Friend
November 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Penny Leverenz
Penny Leverenz
Friend
