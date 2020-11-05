Garrith (Gary) Wayne Knaus



Knaus, Garrith (Gary) Wayne, 03/08/1940-11/03/2020, Age 80.



Beloved Husband of Marlene for 55 years. Loving Father of Jennifer (Andrew) Pantalleresco and Eric (Sheri) Knaus. Dear Brother of Kris (late Don) Wood. Caring Grandfather of Adam, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Emily, Noah, Samuel, Reggie, Alexandria and Amber. Nephew of F. Robert (Gloria) Keglovitz. Also survived by his beloved cat, Comet. She will miss her nightly treats. Gary retired from the Oakland Press after 43 years of dedicated service. He also founded and owned Waterford Telecommunications. He loved everything train related and was a member of 5 different local and regional train clubs. Any vacation planned surrounded a train trip! He was a lifetime member of the Waterford Eagles and the Waterford Elks Clubs. He attended Central United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be sent to the church in Gary's name. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Central United Methodist Church, 3882 Highland Road, Waterford. The family will receive on Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. Interment Crescent Hills Cemetery.









