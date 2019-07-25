Services
Nie Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc
3767 W Liberty Rd
Ann Arbor, MI 48103
(734) 302-1000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
1947 - 2019
- - Garry C. Faja, beloved husband, father, brother, friend and former President and CEO of St. Joseph Mercy Health System passed away on July 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of nearly 48 years, Barbara, daughter, Christine, son-in-law, Jason, and brother, Arthur. Visitation will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Nie Family Funeral Home, 3767 W. Liberty Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48103. A funeral service will be conducted 12:00 PM, Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the funeral home.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 25, 2019
