Gary A. Sanderson
Sanderson, Gary A. July 6, 2020 age 68. Beloved husband of Roseann. Dear Father of Daniel and Patrick. Dear Brother of Thomas, Stephen (Laura) and Nancy (Thomas) Kasper. Loving son of the late Thomas and Anna. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law Anthony (Peggy) Prantera and the late Peter (Carole, Janice, Delores and Charlotte) and Joe "Bob" (Carol) Prantera.
Visitation at Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Hgts. Friday July 10th from 3 PM to 9 PM. Funeral Saturday at 10 AM at the funeral home. Due to the current health conditions facial masks must be worn with a limited amount of people to attend visitation and funeral. Share a memory at bcfhsterlingheights.com