Gary Couchman
Macomb Township - June 16, 2020 Age 75
Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Stephen (Deanna) Couchman and Barbara (Shawn) Taylor. Proud papa of Zachary and Nicholas Couchman and Jessica and Joanna Taylor. Dear brother of Carole Owens, William (Marianne) Couchman and Susan (Terry) Gross. Dearest uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 2-8 with a 7 PM Funeral Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Macomb Township - June 16, 2020 Age 75
Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Stephen (Deanna) Couchman and Barbara (Shawn) Taylor. Proud papa of Zachary and Nicholas Couchman and Jessica and Joanna Taylor. Dear brother of Carole Owens, William (Marianne) Couchman and Susan (Terry) Gross. Dearest uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 2-8 with a 7 PM Funeral Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.