Gary Couchman
Gary Couchman

Macomb Township - June 16, 2020 Age 75

Beloved husband of Marie. Loving father of Stephen (Deanna) Couchman and Barbara (Shawn) Taylor. Proud papa of Zachary and Nicholas Couchman and Jessica and Joanna Taylor. Dear brother of Carole Owens, William (Marianne) Couchman and Susan (Terry) Gross. Dearest uncle of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 2-8 with a 7 PM Funeral Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc. 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
