Gary D. Heikes
Raymore - Gary D. Heikes, age 65, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away November 2, 2019 at North Care Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri surrounded by his loving family.
A visitation will be held 10:00-11:00 a.m. on November 16, 2019 at O'Brien Sullivan Funeral Home, 41555 Grand River, Novi, Michigan 48375. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.
Gary was born on November 2, 1954 in Omaha, Nebraska to Harold Sr. and Eleanor Heikes. As a young man, Gary and his friends spent a lot of time at the local YMCA playing basketball, baseball, flag football and just hanging out.
At the age of 15 a friend of his got him a job as a busboy at the Mr. Steak restaurant. There working at the restaurant is where he meets the love of his life, Colleen Hartin. After four short years, Gary and Colleen where married on August 17, 1974. Together, they were blessed with two boys, Benjamin and Gary II.
Gary created a career for himself working in a few different companies, Frontier Airlines Operations Manager, sadly after ten year with no notice Frontier had to shut down. After the shutdown, again he had a good friend from Frontier gave him a lead on a job with Federal-Mogul Motor parts. There he started at the bottom, pulling parts at their Omaha Distribution Center. Over 27 years he had worked his way up to Sales and Marketing Business Manager for Federal-Mogul in Southfield, Michigan. Federal-Mogul gave him and his family a really good life and will always treasure his time there.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Eleanor Heikes; and his sister, Susan Kleine.
He is survived by his love of his life, Colleen Heikes of 45 years; his two boys, Benjamin C. Heikes and his wife Amy, and Gary D. Heikes II; his brothers, Timothy Hartin (Cindy), Leroy Kleine (Joyce), JC Cisneros (Marcia) and Harold Heikes.
Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, MO 816.322.5278
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019