The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 406-6000
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
The Dorfman Chapel
30440 W 12 Mile Rd
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- - Dear father of Rabbi Jason (Elissa) Miller and Dr. Jacob Miller. Loving grandfather of Joshua Miller, Jonah Miller and Talya Miller. Beloved companion of Gail Mayer. Devoted brother of Barbara (Jerome) Broad. Remembered by Bobbie Miller, the mother of his children. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019
