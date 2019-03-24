|
Gary D. Miller
- - Dear father of Rabbi Jason (Elissa) Miller and Dr. Jacob Miller. Loving grandfather of Joshua Miller, Jonah Miller and Talya Miller. Beloved companion of Gail Mayer. Devoted brother of Barbara (Jerome) Broad. Remembered by Bobbie Miller, the mother of his children. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. SERVICES SUNDAY, 10:00 AM AT THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, FARMINGTON HILLS (248) 406-6000. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Mar. 24, 2019