Gary E. Fyda
Gary E. Fyda

Clinton Twp. - Gary E. Fyda, age 70, of Clinton Twp., passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Charlene Fyda; and cherished brother of Susan (Larry) Kosowski, the late Karen Fyda, and the late Dennis Fyda. Gary is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and by many dear friends. He enjoyed muscle cars and reading the newspaper. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association. Please share a memory with the family at www.resurrectionfuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 17 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
