Gary Eugene Massey
Gary Eugene Massey

Gary Eugene Massey, age 78, passed away November 12, 2020. Gary was the beloved husband for 51 years of Jessie Massey. Dearest father of Stacy Hatherill and Susan Massey. Dearest great-grandfather of Luke, Carter, and Annabella. Preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Alvilda Massey, brother, Harve Massey, and grandson, Daniel Rickert. Dearest uncle of Lawrence and Karen Massey, Jennifer and Julie Nolan, and John and Brian Hilla. Gary's life will be celebrated by family and friends and his memory will live on always. The family will be planning a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of David Wysocki Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share a memory with the family at www.davidjwysockifuneralhome.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
