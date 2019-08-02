|
Gary F. Emrick
The Villages, FL - July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann. Dear father of Jason(Melissa) and Brian(Dina)Emrick. Grandfather of McKinley, Madison, Jack, and Cameron. Dear brother of the late Karen. Visitation Sunday 2 to 8 PM with a Parish prayer service at 7 PM at the Querfeld Funeral Home (313-561-0002) 1200 Oakwood Blvd. (South of Michigan Ave.), Dearborn. Funeral Monday, instate at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 N. Wayne Rd., (South of Joy Rd.) Interment Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens, Livonia. Arrangements entrusted to the Adragna Obarzanek Funeral Home, Sterling Heights (586-939-7200).
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019