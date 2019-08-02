Services
Obarzanek Funeral Home
33250 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 939-7200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Querfeld Funeral Home
1200 Oakwood Blvd. (South of Michigan Ave.)
Dearborn, MI
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church
8200 N. Wayne Rd., (South of Joy Rd.)
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church
8200 N. Wayne Rd., (South of Joy Rd.)
Gary F. Emrick

Gary F. Emrick Obituary
Gary F. Emrick

The Villages, FL - July 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann. Dear father of Jason(Melissa) and Brian(Dina)Emrick. Grandfather of McKinley, Madison, Jack, and Cameron. Dear brother of the late Karen. Visitation Sunday 2 to 8 PM with a Parish prayer service at 7 PM at the Querfeld Funeral Home (313-561-0002) 1200 Oakwood Blvd. (South of Michigan Ave.), Dearborn. Funeral Monday, instate at 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 10:00 AM at St. Mary Cause of Our Joy Catholic Church, 8200 N. Wayne Rd., (South of Joy Rd.) Interment Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens, Livonia. Arrangements entrusted to the Adragna Obarzanek Funeral Home, Sterling Heights (586-939-7200).

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
