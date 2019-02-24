|
Gary H. Blossey
White Lake - Gary H. Blossey of White Lake passed away February 19, 2019 at age 78. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Loving father of Steven (Shilo) Blossey, Suzanne (Doug) Thiele and Sandra Blossey. Proud grandfather of Melissa Coon, Matthew Coon, Rachel Blossey, Kurt Blossey, Alexander Thiele and Katie Thiele. Brother of Alfred (Marge) Blossey and Linda (Jeff) Hinman.
Mr. Blossey was an avid golfer who enjoyed reading, NASCAR, drag racing and woodworking. He loved gardening and spending time in his yard. In his younger years, he enjoyed motorcycle riding. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the ELTON BLACK & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-8 pm. Memorial contributions suggested to the or the s. www.eltonblackandsonhighland.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019