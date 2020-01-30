|
Gary Janadia
St. Clair Shores - JANADIA, Gary K., age 77, died at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in St. Clair Shores. Mr. Janadia devoted his life to serving and protecting our community as a Detroit Police Officer for 28 years where he was also a union steward. Upon retirement managed the Law Firm of Janadia & Janadia. He was a graduate of Southeastern High School and served Honorably in the U.S. Navy. Gary was a lifelong baseball and Tiger's Fan. He was also a tortured Lions Fan, avid Euchre player and was memorialized in Tom Gallagher's How to Play Euchre Manual, bowler and loved spending time at the family cottage on the water. Loving father of Michael (Joy) and Gary, Raymond and Michael Blake. Also survived by his brother Robert and predeceased by parents Helen and Bob Janadia. Visitation for Gary will be held on Friday, January 31 from 12 noon to 8 pm with a 7 pm Memory Service at Chas. Verheyden, Inc - Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021. On Saturday, February 1 the family will receive guests at 10 am until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 am at Chas. Verheyden, Inc - Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020