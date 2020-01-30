Services
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
(586) 775-2200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
21705 Gratiot Avenue
Eastpointe, MI 48021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Janadia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Janadia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Janadia Obituary
Gary Janadia

St. Clair Shores - JANADIA, Gary K., age 77, died at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 in St. Clair Shores. Mr. Janadia devoted his life to serving and protecting our community as a Detroit Police Officer for 28 years where he was also a union steward. Upon retirement managed the Law Firm of Janadia & Janadia. He was a graduate of Southeastern High School and served Honorably in the U.S. Navy. Gary was a lifelong baseball and Tiger's Fan. He was also a tortured Lions Fan, avid Euchre player and was memorialized in Tom Gallagher's How to Play Euchre Manual, bowler and loved spending time at the family cottage on the water. Loving father of Michael (Joy) and Gary, Raymond and Michael Blake. Also survived by his brother Robert and predeceased by parents Helen and Bob Janadia. Visitation for Gary will be held on Friday, January 31 from 12 noon to 8 pm with a 7 pm Memory Service at Chas. Verheyden, Inc - Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe, MI 48021. On Saturday, February 1 the family will receive guests at 10 am until the time of his Funeral Service at 11 am at Chas. Verheyden, Inc - Schultz Chapel, 21705 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles Verheyden Funeral Homes, Inc. - Eastpointe Schultz Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -