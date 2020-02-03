|
Gary John Boucher
Westland - February 2, 2020. Age 78. Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Dearest father of Stephen (Karmella). Cherished grandfather of Alyssa (Brandon Harris) Kujawa. Funeral Friday at 1 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Thursday, 1-8 p.m. at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home in Canton. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020