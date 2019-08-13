Services
Committal
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery
25800 West 10 Mile Road,
Southfield,, MI
1955 - 2019
Morristown, TN - Gary L. Hall, 64 passed away on August 7, 2019 in Morristown, Tennessee. He grew up in Redford, MI. He was the loving son of the late Lester and Kathleen (Itnyre) Hall.

Dear brother of Diane (Gene) Damico; beloved uncle of Danielle (Clinton) Little, Deanna Damico, and Anthony (Natalie) Damico. Great Uncle to Mackenzie Damico, Rylan and Alexander Little. He will also be remembered by his cousins and close friends.

Some of Gary's fondest memories were the years he worked at Deluxe Check Printers and spending time with family and friends.

A Committal service will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery, 25800 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48033.

Local arrangements by L.G. Griffin Funeral Home, Westland, MI.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 13, 2019
