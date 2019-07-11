|
|
Gary L. Trick
West Bloomfield - Gary L. Trick, 69, of West Bloomfield, MI, passed away peacefully in his home on June 8, 2019 after a long illness. He was born in Rochester, NY, on May 1, 1950, son of the late Robert and Beatrice Trick. He is survived by two beloved daughters, Ashley and Jessica Trick whom he considered his greatest accomplishments.
Gary Trick graduated from University of Miami in 1972 with a B.A in Psychology before completing his PhD in Physiological Optics from Indiana University, Bloomington in 1978. In 1980 he concluded his Post-doctoral Fellowship in Ophthalmology at The University of Florida, Gainesville.
A recognized authority on Neuro-ophthalmology and Electrophysiology, Gary was the Vice-Chairman Of Research at Henry Ford Hospital. A lifelong scholar propelled by an insatiable curiosity, he published hundreds of articles, oversaw dozens of clinical trials, was the first Diplomat in Visual Electrodiagnostics, and co-inventor of the DTL electrode. He was a dedicated educator who excelled in mentorship. He had a monumental impact on many students, as well as faculty and other staff members throughout his career and for years after his official retirement in 2015.
Gary has opted not to have a memorial service. In lieu of flowers or donations he has requested that you do something kind for those you love.
