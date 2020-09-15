1/1
Gary Lee Goedtel
Gary Lee Goedtel

- - Age 81, of Troy, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. He was a 47 year resident of Troy. Gary was a loving Husband, Father and PaPa. He is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jennifer and two sons: Scott Goedtel (Melissa) of Northville, MI and Mark Goedtel (Angelina) of Royal Oak, MI. He was the loving PaPa of Elizabeth, Jimmy, Grace, Mila, Luke and Emily, and dear brother of Bonnie Bock (Arlen), Barbara Bremer (Charlie), Dennis Goedtel (Jana) and David Goedtel (Judy). Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Lucille and Otto, and daughter Hahni. Mr. Goedtel was born in 1938 in Fairmont, Minnesota and graduated from Fairmont High School in 1956. After serving in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961, he graduated from Brown Institute of Broadcasting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was a radio engineer and broadcaster for several years, broadcasting under the professional name of Gary Martin for KQAQ, Austin, Minnesota and then several years with KTOE, Mankato, Minnesota. He then graduated from University of Southern Minnesota with a B.S. in business. In 1973 the family moved to Troy, Michigan and Gary was employed in the sales engineering automotive business until his 2001 retirement from INA USA Corporation. Gary's retirement was spent traveling, golfing, and enjoying his 6 young grandchildren. Winter months were spent in St. Pete Beach, Florida. He was a member of the President's Club at Oakland University and Katke-Cousins Golf Course in Rochester, Michigan. Gary was an avid golfer and proud to be in the "Hole in One" Club at Katke-Cousins. He played the game with his great pals, "The Rabbits," for almost 40 years. (The Rabbits know who they are). Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Due to the cemetery's capacity restrictions, please arrive early and remain inside your vehicle during the Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes suggested to Wounded Warrior Project or Tunnel to Towers or Shriner's Children's Hospital. A.J. Desmond & Sons, 248-362-2500.

View obituary and sign Tribute Wall at

AJDesmond.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Inurnment
02:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
