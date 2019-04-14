Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
Reston, VA - Gary M. Voight, 66, of Reston, Virginia, died after sunset on 09 April 2019. Beloved husband of Debbi Voight; loving brother of Lindy Keiser and the late Mark Voight; dear brother-in-law of Diane Voight, Kimberly and Patrick Madden, Jennifer Griggs and Scott Griggs. SERVICES 11:00 a.m., SUNDAY, APRIL 14, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
