Gary Radigan
Clinton Township - Gary Patrick, age 71, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynda Bartek. Loving father of Sean, Shane (Valerie), Mark (Jolenna), Michelle (Chris Reeb) and their mother Janette Wiltse; John Bartek (Lindsay), David Bartek, Amy Kaul (Kevin), former daughters-in-law Gina Bartek and Tina Radigan; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson; and by his dear sisters Linda (Bruce Flemming), Colleen (Marc) Brouillette, and Beverly (Tim) Lajoie and their families; by Lynda's family; and by his dear cousin, George Palmer of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Brother-in-law of Kathleen (Christine Beregi) Miller, Steve Miller, and Christine (Dr. Rich) Weinberg. Visitation Thursday from 1-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In State 11:00 until time of service 12Noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions would be welcomed in Gary's memory to either the Henry Ford Hospital Hospice or The Source, serving the needs of the poor and homeless in Vero Beach, Florida, where Gary and Lynda volunteered. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019