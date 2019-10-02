Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Radigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Radigan


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Radigan Obituary
Gary Radigan

Clinton Township - Gary Patrick, age 71, September 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Lynda Bartek. Loving father of Sean, Shane (Valerie), Mark (Jolenna), Michelle (Chris Reeb) and their mother Janette Wiltse; John Bartek (Lindsay), David Bartek, Amy Kaul (Kevin), former daughters-in-law Gina Bartek and Tina Radigan; 15 grandchildren and one great-grandson; and by his dear sisters Linda (Bruce Flemming), Colleen (Marc) Brouillette, and Beverly (Tim) Lajoie and their families; by Lynda's family; and by his dear cousin, George Palmer of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Brother-in-law of Kathleen (Christine Beregi) Miller, Steve Miller, and Christine (Dr. Rich) Weinberg. Visitation Thursday from 1-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In State 11:00 until time of service 12Noon at the funeral home. Memorial contributions would be welcomed in Gary's memory to either the Henry Ford Hospital Hospice or The Source, serving the needs of the poor and homeless in Vero Beach, Florida, where Gary and Lynda volunteered. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now