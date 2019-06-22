Services
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
(586) 263-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home
47477 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb, MI 48044
View Map
- - Gary Sutherland, age 72, died June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Lindsay); loving father of Brad (Katie), Craig (Megan), Kurt and Scott (Cleo Ralston); adored grandfather of eight; dear son of John and the late Virginia; dearest brother of Lynn, Gail (Jim) and Lisa; and son-in-law of Eva and the late Willison. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on June 23rd at Hauss-Modetz Funeral Home, 47477 Romeo Plank, Macomb. The funeral service 10a.m. with a 9a.m. instate time on June 24th at the funeral home. Private burial for the family.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 22, 2019
