|
|
Gary T. Allgeier
Northville - Passed away on October 11, 2019, at the age of 53. Beloved husband of Tammy. Loving father of William (Shala), Matthew, and Brooke. Cherished grandfather of Dallas and Nova. Dear brother of Tandra (Gene) Huber, Dawn (David) Menier, Linda (Billy) Cooke, Robin Russell, Steven (Anh), David (Ann), Pam (Jan) Henize, and Becky (Joseph) Covelli. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. He will be resting at L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Rd. (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Tuesday from 2-8 pm. Funeral Visitation will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 am, Hilltop Church of the Nazarene, 21260 Haggerty Rd. (N. of 8 Mile) until his Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019