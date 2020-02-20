Services
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
(313) 386-6600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
10915 Allen Rd
Allen Park, MI 48101
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Bolton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary V. Bolton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary V. Bolton Obituary
Gary V. Bolton

Taylor - Bolton, Gary V., age 70 of Taylor, passed away February 19, 2020. Loving husband of Darlene. Dear father of David (Jenefer) and Scott (Christina). Proud grandfather of Noah, Tyler, McKenzie, Wyatt, Hudson, and Everett. Beloved son of Dormon and the late Bettye Harris. In addition to his mother, Gary was preceded in death by grandchildren Shawn Gabriel and Baby Bolton. Gary had many hobbies and interests. He was a collector of electronics and was an avid scooterist.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2-9pm, Funeral Service Monday, February 24, 2020, 10am, at the Allen Park Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 10915 Allen Rd. Interment to follow at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, Huron Twp. To share a memory please visit www.martenson.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Martenson Funeral Home - Allen Park
Download Now