Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
Clarkston, IL
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
Clarkston, IL
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
Clarkston, MI
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church
Waterford, IL
Gary W. Hedrick Obituary
Gary W. Hedrick

Hamtramck - Gary W. Hedrick, October 3, 2019, age 71, brother of Sunny (late Ted) Sky; uncle of Todd (Becky), Rick (Lynn Clark), Kelly & Nolan Sky. Gary served the U.S. Army & was member of VFW Post 4162. He enjoyed time spent with family & dogs: Bitsy & QPie.

Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 5-9 PM & Thursday 3-9 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery.

Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019
