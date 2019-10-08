|
Gary W. Hedrick
Hamtramck - Gary W. Hedrick, October 3, 2019, age 71, brother of Sunny (late Ted) Sky; uncle of Todd (Becky), Rick (Lynn Clark), Kelly & Nolan Sky. Gary served the U.S. Army & was member of VFW Post 4162. He enjoyed time spent with family & dogs: Bitsy & QPie.
Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 5-9 PM & Thursday 3-9 PM with a rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass Friday 10 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery.
Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 8, 2019