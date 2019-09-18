Services
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
7643 Dexter Blvd
Detroit, MI 48206
(313) 897-0900
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home Inc
7643 Dexter Blvd
Detroit, MI 48206
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Wayne Toms Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Wayne Toms Garrett Obituary
Gary Wayne

Toms Garrett

Detroit - Gary Garrett, age 76, passed away from a heart attack August 26, 2019.

Originally from Canada, Gary attended Wayne State University, earned a Bachelors in Public Relations, and a Masters in English Literature. He worked at nonprofits and then taught at University of Detroit, Wayne State University, and St. Clair County Community College. Gary was active in his Detroit community, and was passionate about Shakespeare, jazz, and his dachshunds.

Survived by his sister and three generations of nieces and nephews.

Memorial gathering September 22, from 2-4 pm, Thompson Funeral Home, 7643 Dexter Blvd, Detroit.

Memorial donations to in the city of Detroit.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now