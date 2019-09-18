|
|
Gary Wayne
Toms Garrett
Detroit - Gary Garrett, age 76, passed away from a heart attack August 26, 2019.
Originally from Canada, Gary attended Wayne State University, earned a Bachelors in Public Relations, and a Masters in English Literature. He worked at nonprofits and then taught at University of Detroit, Wayne State University, and St. Clair County Community College. Gary was active in his Detroit community, and was passionate about Shakespeare, jazz, and his dachshunds.
Survived by his sister and three generations of nieces and nephews.
Memorial gathering September 22, from 2-4 pm, Thompson Funeral Home, 7643 Dexter Blvd, Detroit.
Memorial donations to in the city of Detroit.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 18, 2019