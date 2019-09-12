Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Sterling Heights - "Cass" September 9, 2019 Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Sera). Loving father of Maria (Mike) Tepatti, Vincent, Donna (John) Cillette, Tom (Patty), and the late Frank. Proud grandfather of Mary-Lynn (Will) Longsworth, Christine (Kevin) King, Michael (Susie) Tepatti, Nicole Cillette, Frank Cillette, Nicholas Salerno, Mary-Jo Salerno, Olivia Salerno and 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his dear brother Sam (the late Rosina). Visitation Thursday 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr @ Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday instate 9am at St. Michael Catholic Church 40501 Hayes (Btw 17 & 18 Mile Rds) until time of Mass 9:30am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Donations in Gasper's honor would be appreciated to the Van Elslander Cancer Center. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
