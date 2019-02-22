Services
Gay Arlene Yates Obituary
Gay Arlene Yates

Plymouth - Gay Arlene Yates, age 89, of Plymouth, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

To cherish her memory she leaves six children; James (Sharon) Collins, Donald R. (Christine) Collins, Manuel (Carol) Collins, Sharon (Johnny) Martin, Diane (Stoney) Anderson, Fredrick (Teresa) Yates, and daughter-in-law Gwen Collins.

Gay was preceded in death by her parents; Henry and Pearl (Thornsbury) Bostic, husbands; Buck Collins and Fred Yates, a son; Jimmy Collins, and a daughter; Ruth Carol Collins.

Friends may gather from 1:00pm to 8:00pm on, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Crane Funeral Home, 36885 Goddard Rd. Romulus, Michigan 48174, (734) 941-9200. Service Saturday at 6:00pm, Rev. James Bostic officiating. Interment in Bon Aqua Tennessee.

Visiting www.cranefuneralhome.net.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 22, 2019
