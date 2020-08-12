1/1
Gayle "Glenn" Gardner
Gayle "Glenn" Gardner

Gayle "Glenn" Gardner the beloved husband of Marlene Gardner passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Longwood, Florida. Glenn was born in East Detroit on December 12, 1935 to parents Gayle and Mary Gardner. He was the oldest of 4, Darrel, Reva and Linda. .Glenn earned a degree in engineering from MSU, MBA from Mercy College Detroit, and a Master degree from the Chrysler Institute. Glenn worked for Chrysler for 36 ½ years. Glenn and Marlene were married 64 years. They are the parents of Keith Gardner of Rochester, and Kendra Smith of Romeo. Glenn has 7 Grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Memorial Service to be held at a later date. Donation to be made to Save the Children: https://www.savethechildren.org/ or Hospice:https://donation.adventhealth.com/central-florida/Foundation-Central- Florida/moduleId/405/fundId/25/controller/Donation/action/DonateMemorial Visitation at Potere-Modetz Funeral home in Rochester August 21 10-12 am. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
