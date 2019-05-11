|
Gayle Schwartz
- - Died at home on April 29, 2019 in the company of her children. Creative and artistic, she was an avid seamstress all her life, then became an accomplished quilter after retiring from a successful wallpapering business. Born in Detroit on May 15, 1935 to Ernest and Mary Ann Brancheau. Dearest wife to the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Kendra Schwartz (Joe Mantey), Keven Schwartz, Kyle Stojcevski (Lazo), Karen Slaven (John), Karl Schwartz (Jessica); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her light and love remain with us daily.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 11, 2019