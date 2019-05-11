Resources
More Obituaries for Gayle Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gayle Schwartz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gayle Schwartz Obituary
Gayle Schwartz

- - Died at home on April 29, 2019 in the company of her children. Creative and artistic, she was an avid seamstress all her life, then became an accomplished quilter after retiring from a successful wallpapering business. Born in Detroit on May 15, 1935 to Ernest and Mary Ann Brancheau. Dearest wife to the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Kendra Schwartz (Joe Mantey), Keven Schwartz, Kyle Stojcevski (Lazo), Karen Slaven (John), Karl Schwartz (Jessica); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her light and love remain with us daily.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.