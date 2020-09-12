Gene Ahrens
Grass Lake, MI - Age 90, died Sept. 11, 2020. Gene was a Medical Tech in the US Army 1947-1953, at Fort Wayne in Detroit. Gene stayed in the Detroit area working for several different concrete companies. He worked at the Ford Rouge plant & at Hoskins Manufacturing Co. Gene and his family moved to Chelsea in 1969. Survived by 3 children, Theresa, Andrew, and Mark. Preceded in death by his wife, Irene. Visitation at Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea on Sept. 14. Please call the funeral home at 734-475-1551 to schedule your visit. For full obituary, go to www.ColeFuneralChapel.com