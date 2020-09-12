1/
Gene Ahrens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Ahrens

Grass Lake, MI - Age 90, died Sept. 11, 2020. Gene was a Medical Tech in the US Army 1947-1953, at Fort Wayne in Detroit. Gene stayed in the Detroit area working for several different concrete companies. He worked at the Ford Rouge plant & at Hoskins Manufacturing Co. Gene and his family moved to Chelsea in 1969. Survived by 3 children, Theresa, Andrew, and Mark. Preceded in death by his wife, Irene. Visitation at Cole Funeral Chapel in Chelsea on Sept. 14. Please call the funeral home at 734-475-1551 to schedule your visit. For full obituary, go to www.ColeFuneralChapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
Cole Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Graveside service
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cole Funeral Chapel
214 E Middle St
Chelsea, MI 48118
(734) 475-1551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 12, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
jeff allsworth
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved