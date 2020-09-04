1/
Gene Carson Poole
Rochester Hills - Gene Carson Poole of Rochester Hills passed away on August 25, 2020 at the age of eighty-seven. He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Sharon; his children Robin (Bill), Loree (Jim), and Todd (Suzi); and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Danielle (Keith), Schuyler (Aleia), Tait, Travis (Katie), Shelby, Renee (Jim), Melanie, Elizabeth, Oliver, Ella, and Oliver. Carson will be missed by his beloved family, friends, members of his tennis club, colleagues from the UAW, and fellow veterans of the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club (sierraclub.org), the National Audubon Society (Audubon.org), or the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (va.gov).




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
