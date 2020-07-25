Gene M. SmithSt. Clair Shores - Mr. Gene M. Smith , age 85, of St. Clair Shores, MI, passed away July 20th 2020. He was born November 6, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to George & Daisy Smith.Gene is survived by his loving wife Marianne, 2 children Adam (Shelley), and Christine (Craig) Wilson; 3 grandchildren Nicholas (Autumn), Elizabeth, and Cassandra; great-grandfather of Remington.While proudly serving in the US Army, Gene was stationed in Germany where he met his beautiful wife Marianne. They married in 1957 in Germany and spent 62 wonderful years together. He spent his career at the Detroit Newspaper Agency as a pressman, loved working on cars, and enjoyed playing handball. He will be remembered for his quick wit and will be forever in our hearts.