1/1
Gene M. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene M. Smith

St. Clair Shores - Mr. Gene M. Smith , age 85, of St. Clair Shores, MI, passed away July 20th 2020. He was born November 6, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan to George & Daisy Smith.

Gene is survived by his loving wife Marianne, 2 children Adam (Shelley), and Christine (Craig) Wilson; 3 grandchildren Nicholas (Autumn), Elizabeth, and Cassandra; great-grandfather of Remington.

While proudly serving in the US Army, Gene was stationed in Germany where he met his beautiful wife Marianne. They married in 1957 in Germany and spent 62 wonderful years together. He spent his career at the Detroit Newspaper Agency as a pressman, loved working on cars, and enjoyed playing handball. He will be remembered for his quick wit and will be forever in our hearts.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved