|
|
Genevieve D. Cleary
Farmington Hills - 86, passed away October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (d. 2008); devoted mother of Stephen (Amy), James, Brian and the late Patrick (d. 1966); dear sister of Frances (the late Tom) Zito, Carol (Paul) Carr and the late Catherine D'Achille; and cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Aaron) Schlager, and Brendan (Kim), Madeleine and Ian Cleary. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-8pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just north of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, Oct. 7, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Memorial tributes to Salvation Army. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019