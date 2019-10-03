Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
Lying in State
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Genevieve D. Cleary Obituary
Farmington Hills - 86, passed away October 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gerald (d. 2008); devoted mother of Stephen (Amy), James, Brian and the late Patrick (d. 1966); dear sister of Frances (the late Tom) Zito, Carol (Paul) Carr and the late Catherine D'Achille; and cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Aaron) Schlager, and Brendan (Kim), Madeleine and Ian Cleary. Visitation Sunday, Oct. 6, 2-8pm, with 7 pm prayers, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just north of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral Mass Monday, Oct. 7, 10:00 am (in state 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. Memorial tributes to Salvation Army. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
