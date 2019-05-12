Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, May 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail (W. of Telegraph)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Sabina Catholic Church
25605 Ann Arbor Trail (W. of Telegraph)
View Map
Genevieve Deja Obituary
Genevieve Deja

Westland - Passed away May 7, 2019 age 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas for 54 years. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Raymond) Bailey, the late Valerie Bochenek and the late Bernard "Ben" Stomber. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Trail) Monday 1-8 pm . Rosary 7 pm. Instate Tuesday 11 am at St. Sabina Catholic Church, 25605 Ann Arbor Trail (W. of Telegraph) until time of Mass at 11:30 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 12, 2019
