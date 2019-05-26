Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church,
21100 Madison
St. Clair Shores, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
21100 Madison
St. Clair Shores, MI
Genevieve Dettloff Obituary
Genevieve Dettloff

St. Clair Shores - Genevieve M. Dettloff, 89, passed away May 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Byron and son Steven. Genevieve is survived by her children: Dianne (David) Gilin, Nancy (Normand) Frechette; daughter-in-law: Kathryn; grandchildren: Daniel, Katlyn, Alan, Ryan, Nicholas, Aimee; sister: Eleanore (the late Walter) Wielgat; and brother: the late Edward (Dolores) Grasza. Visitation, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Instate 9:30 a.m.) at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 26, 2019
