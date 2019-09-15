|
|
Genevieve Rothwell
- - Genevieve Rothwell age 90 September 11, 2019
Beloved wife of the late William "Bill"
Loving mother of Diane (the late Duane) Thompson, Janine (Robert) Charlton, The late William "Bill" (Elizabeth) Rothwell II
Loving grandmother of 8 great grandmother of 5
Sister of Victor (The late Ann) Henning, the late Maurice (the late Mary) Henning, the late Wanda (Kevin) MacDonnell
Visitation will be held Sunday September 15th, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
In State Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of mass 10:30 a.m. Guardian Angels Church Clawson, MI.
Memorial to
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019