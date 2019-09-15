Services
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI 48071
(248) 588-5120
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home
30351 Dequindre Road
Madison Heights, MI
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
581 East 14 Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
581 East 14 Mile Rd.
Clawson, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Rothwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Rothwell


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Rothwell Obituary
Genevieve Rothwell

- - Genevieve Rothwell age 90 September 11, 2019

Beloved wife of the late William "Bill"

Loving mother of Diane (the late Duane) Thompson, Janine (Robert) Charlton, The late William "Bill" (Elizabeth) Rothwell II

Loving grandmother of 8 great grandmother of 5

Sister of Victor (The late Ann) Henning, the late Maurice (the late Mary) Henning, the late Wanda (Kevin) MacDonnell

Visitation will be held Sunday September 15th, 2019 from 2:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

In State Monday 10:00 a.m. until time of mass 10:30 a.m. Guardian Angels Church Clawson, MI.

Memorial to



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now