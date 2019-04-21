|
Genevieve Zywiol
Rochester - (nee Mosakowski)
April 18, 2019. Age 92. Beloved wife of Harry Sr. Dearest mother of the late Larry (Rose), Gary (Mary Elayne), Dan (Nina), Harry Jr. (Su-Linn) and Tom (Annette). Loving grandmother of Douglas, Pamela, Lori, Kevin, Joseph and Mark. Proud great grandmother of 3 with one on the way. Dear sister of Helen. Predeceased by siblings Steve, John, Leonard, Eddie, Martin, Henry and Eleanor. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Scripture Service Tuesday 7:00pm. Instate Wednesday 9:00am until 9:30am time of Mass at St. Michael Church, 40501 Hayes (between 17 & 18 Mile). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019