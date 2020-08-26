1/1
Geoffrey Waterworth
Geoffrey Waterworth

Naples - Geoffrey Waterworth joined MaeBelle Waterworth & ChristopherJames Vaught in heaven. He is survived by his son, John (Roberta) Waterworth, his daughter Linda Waterworth (Thomas) Vaught, his daughter, Nancy Waterworth; his granddaughter Laura Waterworth, his grandson Brian ( Chrystle) Waterworth, his grandson Geoff Vaught; his great grandkids, Ellianna, Lillian & Isaiah Waterworth. He had a fabulous life, which he lived with class & dignity for 95yrs. May he Rest In Peace. I lieu of flowers, please make donation to Avow Hospice or the disable Veterans. For online condolences please visit www.FullerNaples.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
