George Albert Martin
George Albert Martin

George Albert Martin was born August 6, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to George Albert Martin Sr. and Eliza (Irwin) Scott and died July 3, 2020 in Clarkston, Michigan. A long-time resident of Royal Oak, George graduated in 1948 from Royal Oak High School and entered Albion College that fall, pledging to the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. George married his wife of 59 years, Ann Louise Wildern, December 18, 1954. She died June 28, 2013.

George is survived by his beloved sister, Marilyn (Martin) Meek; daughters Sharon (Tom) Ryan, Susan (James) Morgan, and Kathryn Martin; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and five nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Albion College Fund. Burial will be private at graveside in Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak. A memorial service for extended family and friends will be planned at a later date. Pixley Funeral Home of Rochester, Michigan is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pixleyfh.com.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
