George Allen Cheslock
St. Clair - George Allen Cheslock, age 67, of St. Clair, passed away at home surrounded by his family on February 10, 2020. He was born in Highland Park, MI on November 4, 1952 to the late Edward and Mary Cheslock. George married Charlotte Karafa at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Utica on September 22, 1978.
George was a loving husband, great dad and wonderful grandpa.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years Charlotte; children, Holly Cheslock, George (Angela) Cheslock and Megan Cheslock; grandchildren, Edward and Emma Cheslock; sister, Mary Ann; along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
George is preceded in death by his brother, Edward Cheslock and sister, Cindy Cheslock.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday February 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Clair. Visitation will be held on Wednesday February 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. and Thursday 12:30- 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to service.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020