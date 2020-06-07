George Arthur Turner
George Arthur Turner

(4/10/1930 - 4/6/2020) George Arthur Turner was born in Earle, Arkansas and married Helen Bernice Coleman in 1952 before moving to Detroit, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest son and daughter, George Turner Jr. and Ava Denise Knox. His beloved Helen joined him in the Kingdom of Heaven three weeks after his passing. He is remembered by his daughter, Valerie (Keith) Way, his sons, Derrick (Annette) Turner and Corey (Sharron) Turner, his daughter-in-love, Lynda Jordan and a host of family members.




