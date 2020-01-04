Services
Pixley Funeral Home
322 West University Drive
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George B. Bailey Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George B. Bailey Jr. Obituary
George B. Bailey, Jr.

Rochester - George B. Bailey, Jr. age 88, was a resident of Rochester, Mi. Beloved husband of the late Colleen for 50 years. Loving father of George, (Barbara), Michael (Dani) and Mary (Brian). Dear grandfather of Mark, Bradley, Matthew, Grant, Thomas, Alyssa, Lindsey, Nicholas, and Andrew. Devoted brother of the late Ruth Dakin and Margaret Ann Reno. He was preceded in death by his parents, George B. and May L. Bailey, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. Graduate of the University of Notre Dame, (BSC), University of Detroit School of Law, (LLD) and New York University Graduate School of Law, (LLM). Member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Michigan, and Macomb County Bar Association. George was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, hunting, and golf. He had a special place in his heart for Harsen's Island, MI, where he spent many years enjoying time with family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday Jan. 9th from 4-8pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University drive in downtown Rochester. Instate from 9am until funeral Mass at 10am at St. Clements Catholic Church, 343 S. Main St. in Romeo.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pixley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -