Rochester - George B. Bailey, Jr. age 88, was a resident of Rochester, Mi. Beloved husband of the late Colleen for 50 years. Loving father of George, (Barbara), Michael (Dani) and Mary (Brian). Dear grandfather of Mark, Bradley, Matthew, Grant, Thomas, Alyssa, Lindsey, Nicholas, and Andrew. Devoted brother of the late Ruth Dakin and Margaret Ann Reno. He was preceded in death by his parents, George B. and May L. Bailey, of Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan. Graduate of the University of Notre Dame, (BSC), University of Detroit School of Law, (LLD) and New York University Graduate School of Law, (LLM). Member of the American Bar Association, State Bar of Michigan, and Macomb County Bar Association. George was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, hunting, and golf. He had a special place in his heart for Harsen's Island, MI, where he spent many years enjoying time with family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday Jan. 9th from 4-8pm at Pixley Funeral Home, located at 322 W. University drive in downtown Rochester. Instate from 9am until funeral Mass at 10am at St. Clements Catholic Church, 343 S. Main St. in Romeo.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020