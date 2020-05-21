|
|
George Bertrand Daly
George Bertrand Daly born October 26, 1949 in Ypsilanti, MI and passed away on May 13, 2020 in Laughlin, NV. He was a US Navy veteran and spent his entire enlistment serving in the submarine service on the USS George Bancroft (SSBN-643) in 1969, the USS Bang (SS-385) and in May 1970 the USS Tusk (SS-426) where he served until his discharge in the late spring of 1972. During his time in submarines he participated in Deterrent Patrols in a nuclear powered submarine and made several special operations serving in diesel boats, which he loved the best. Whenever we would ask him what he did during those operations he would smile and all he would say was "We did our job." George was predeceased by his parents Sophie (nee Smith) and Richard Daly and sister Hannah Joan Aceto. He is survived by 3 siblings V. Rev. Daniel Daly, Geraldine Galligan and Josephine Alder; his 4 children Virginia (Ryan) Brennan, Vincent (Rachel) Daly, Nicholas Daly, and Joanna (Sean) Healey; and 4 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation to your local food bank.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 21 to May 25, 2020