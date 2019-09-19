|
|
George Bolohan
Farmington Hills - 92, September 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Mary. Surviving are four devoted children, Karen (Jim) Stippich, Gary (Erin) Bolohan, Nancy (Paul) Wilhelm and Susan (Glenn) Carlson; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-7 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Monday, Sept. 23, 10:00 am (in state at 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019