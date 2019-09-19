Services
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
248-474-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lutheran Funerals & Cremation Services of Michigan
23720 Farmington Road
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Bolohan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Bolohan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Bolohan Obituary
George Bolohan

Farmington Hills - 92, September 15, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rose Mary. Surviving are four devoted children, Karen (Jim) Stippich, Gary (Erin) Bolohan, Nancy (Paul) Wilhelm and Susan (Glenn) Carlson; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 22, 2-7 pm, at Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23720 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Monday, Sept. 23, 10:00 am (in state at 9:30 am) Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 23615 Power Rd., Farmington. Interment Holy Sepulchre. In lieu of flowers, contributions to . heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now