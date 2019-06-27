|
|
George Booth
Stanley - George Booth, 79, of Stanley, NC passed away on June 23, 2019. He was born on August 17, 1939 to the late Wilbur and Margaret Booth in Vancouver, BC. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Booth; daughter, Karen Sopko(Stefan); son, Michael Larry Clairmont; sister, Gay Hill; brother Gary Booth; and many grandchildren. George was the general manufacturing manager of Ford Motor Company in the casting division. He was the president of America Foundrymen Society. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 27, 2019