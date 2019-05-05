Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Traverse City - George Compton Weeks, an admired and well respected political journalist, public official and author, died November 30, 2018 at the age of 86, in Traverse City.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth Street, Traverse City. Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com for memorial contribution information, to read more about George's amazing life and to leave messages for the family.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 5, 2019
