George Cooper
West Bloomfield - George Cooper, 92, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died after sunset on 19 May 2020. George Cooper is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Rose Cooper; his children Janice (Larry) Cohen, Gary (Terri) Cooper and Jackie (Michael) Epstein; grandchildren Aaron (Alyssa) Fisher-Cohen, Jordan (Mandy) Cohen, Danny Epstein, Sarah Epstein, and Ben Cooper. Great-grandchildren Nora and Anna Fisher-Cohen and Kai Cohen. Brother of the late Leo Cooper and the late Morris Cooper. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD AT1:00 P.M. THURSDAY, MAY 21, 2020. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.