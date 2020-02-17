Resources
Brighton - February 15, 2020. Age 66 of Brighton.

Loving father of Brian. Dear son of Alice (the late George). Brother of Janet (Tom) Meekins and Marianne (Robert) Jokisch. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation Sunday, February 23rd, 1 p.m., Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, 706 W. Main St. (W. of Grand River) until memorial service at 4 p.m.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2020
