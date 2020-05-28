George Emanuel Psaros



George Emanuel Psaros, born October 24, 1939 passed away peacefully on April 25, 2020 after a month long battle with COVID-19. Beloved husband of Adamantia Karamiha. Loving father of Emanuel, and Steven. Dear grandfather of Carolina. He was born in Weirton, West Virginia. He is survived by his younger brother John, many cousins, nephews, and nieces. Also left to cherish his memory are Michael and Elizabeth Karamihas and family. George was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers-in-law Marfolia (John) Alatis and Mary (Michael) Balalis. He received his Bachelor of Science in Aero-Space Engineering from West Virginia University and a Master of Science in Aeronautics and Astronautics from the University of Washington. He was employed by Boeing, Bendix, Chrysler Defense (later General Dynamics) and Chrysler Corporation. More than anything he enjoyed traveling with family and visiting relatives. Private services were held at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, Sterling Heights, Michigan. Interment took place at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery, Clinton Township, Michigan. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in his memory to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 11455 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights, MI 48312.









