George Evankovich Michaels
West Bloomfield - George Evankovich Michaels age 82 of West Bloomfield formerly of Detroit, Michigan passed away on Thursday, January 30th after a seven month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mr. Michaels was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 30, 1937. He was the son of George Anthony Evankovich and Mary Katherine Cwiertnia.
Mr. Michaels attended Detroit Catholic Central High School graduating in 1955. As one of their talented football tackles, he received a number of scholarship offers and accepted the offer of the U.S. Air Force Academy to join its first class. Due to injuries and disabilities he received an honorable discharge and completed his undergraduate degree at Michigan State University, graduating with Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1960.
In 1962 while working full-time he began studies at the Detroit College of Law and graduated in 1966 with a Juris Doctorate.
He was a member of SBM (State Bar of Michigan) and Macomb County Bar for over 50 years. He had a private practice primarily in East Pointe, Michigan. He was devoted to the constitution and the law and undertook as his quest to fight for the rights of the common man. Some of his work included defending some of those incarcerated during the Detroit riots and assisting a physician who established the first methadone clinic in Detroit. He helped hundreds of people through the problems of life and often referred to his practice as a blue-collar practice and himself as a corner lawyer recalling a time when doctors and lawyers were part of the neighborhoods and were known principally by word of mouth.
He married his best friend who became his life long companion, Christine Milewski in Allen Park, Michigan on February 19, 1965, and continued their life adventure together. They helped advance each other's life work, his in the law, hers in computers. They travelled extensively in the U.S, Canada, Mexico, the Far East, Europe and Australia. They were fascinated by the creative work people did with their hands and collected numerous pieces of 2 and 3 dimensional art from Michigan artists and Michigan art galleries, folk art from American Indian, Mexican, Chinese, and Polish artists along with Art deco pottery from artists around the U.S.
Upon marriage they returned to the City of Detroit where they were born and first educated and lived at four different addresses in the Palmer Park area. They lived at their last home in Palmer Woods for 35 years and undertook the restoration of the large home and 2 acres of gardens.
Mr. Michaels took sixteen years of evening culinary classes at Schoolcraft College because of his love for cooking. They entertained friends and family often, and on numerous occasions sponsored fund- raisers for the Chamber Music Society of Detroit, Cranbrook and the DSO.
Surviving Mr. Michaels is his wife, Christine, of 55 years, a niece Laura J. Bernett, a number of cousins, and their children and grandchildren. He delighted in following the experiences and accomplishments of his extended family and his numerous friends and would often regale them with stories of people and the law. He was preceded in death by a beloved brother Kevin Evankovich and a sister-in-law Linda Dunn Bernett.
My dear heart, lie peaceful and calm…you are with the unreachable star.
Private cremation has taken place. Private Inurnment and a remembrance and will take place at a later date. Memorials suggested to Hillsdale College, to continue to teach about the Constitution, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) which is dedicated to fighting the world's thoughest cancer via research, patient services and advocacy.
Share a memory, a story, or one of his stories at www.sawyerfuller.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020